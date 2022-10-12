Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Claudia Jordan Denies Suspending Funky Dineva from Fox Soul Show

By Ny MaGee
0

FOX SOUL

*Claudia Jordan and her “Tea-G-I-F” co-host Funky Dineva allegedly had a falling out that resulted in the latter being suspended from the show. 

Popular YouTuber Michelle “ATLien” Brown exclusively reported that Jordan suspended Funky Dineva for insubordination after he mentioned her nemesis NeNe Leakes on the Fox Soul show. 

As reported by SandraRose, Claudia has despised NeNe ever since the reality TV star allegedly got her fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in the day

The outlet writes, “So when Funky Dineva mentioned NeNe’s name during a recent episode, Claudia name-dropped Friend of the Blog Michelle Brown who once evicted Funky from one of her Atlanta properties.”

READ MORE: Claudia Jordan Responds to Claim Her Friend is Gary Owen’s Mistress

After the show, which is also co-hosted by Al Reynolds, Brown claims Jordan and Dineva got into a heated argument that allegedly resulted in Funkey Dineva being temporarily booted from the production. 

When Brown unpacked the mess in a video on her YouTube channel, Claudia hit up the comments to post a lengthy message.

“Michelle GET Over US! This is fake news and it’s NOT true,” she wrote in the now-deleted comment. “He wasn’t suspended! And we didn’t get into an argument. We get along JUST fine and just spent a few days together in NYC and had a GREAT TIME.”

Watch Michelle’s video above and read Claudia’s lengthy comment below:

Claudia Jordan responds to blogger

Claudia Jordan responds to blogger

Previous articleBrandy Releases Statement After Being Hospitalized for Possible Seizure
Next articleLeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO