Claudia Jordan Denies Suspending Funky Dineva from Fox Soul Show

*Claudia Jordan and her “Tea-G-I-F” co-host Funky Dineva allegedly had a falling out that resulted in the latter being suspended from the show.

Popular YouTuber Michelle “ATLien” Brown exclusively reported that Jordan suspended Funky Dineva for insubordination after he mentioned her nemesis NeNe Leakes on the Fox Soul show.

As reported by SandraRose, Claudia has despised NeNe ever since the reality TV star allegedly got her fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in the day

The outlet writes, “So when Funky Dineva mentioned NeNe’s name during a recent episode, Claudia name-dropped Friend of the Blog Michelle Brown who once evicted Funky from one of her Atlanta properties.”

After the show, which is also co-hosted by Al Reynolds, Brown claims Jordan and Dineva got into a heated argument that allegedly resulted in Funkey Dineva being temporarily booted from the production.

When Brown unpacked the mess in a video on her YouTube channel, Claudia hit up the comments to post a lengthy message.

“Michelle GET Over US! This is fake news and it’s NOT true,” she wrote in the now-deleted comment. “He wasn’t suspended! And we didn’t get into an argument. We get along JUST fine and just spent a few days together in NYC and had a GREAT TIME.”

Watch Michelle’s video above and read Claudia’s lengthy comment below: