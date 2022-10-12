Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeHealth
Entertainment

Brandy Releases Statement After Being Hospitalized for Possible Seizure

By Fisher Jack
0

Brandy
Brandy

*According to TMZ, singer/actress/rapper Brandy is hospitalized in Los Angeles after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.

The celebrity news site says police received a call for emergency services at the singer and actor’s L.A. home on Tuesday around noon. The entertainer however is expected to recover from the medical incident. Her parents were said to be with her at the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Brandy just addressed her health issue, inferring that the reason for her medical episode was “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.” Below is what she said in a statement.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Cash Money Records’ Slim and Birdman Williams and More | PHOTOS

Brandy message to fans about health scare
Brandy message to fans about health scare

Brandy, a Grammy winner, was previously hospitalized in June 2017 after falling ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport. Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the airport and transported her to the hospital after the flight crew became aware of the situation and returned to the plane to the gate, notes the LA Times.

“The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Brandy’s longtime publicist, Courtney Barnes, said in a statement at the time. “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

Brandy, 43, is a recording artist known for R&B hits such as “The Boy is Mine” and “I Wanna Be Down.” She has also starred in movies and TV series, including the popular sitcom “Moesha,” the recent “Queens” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” She also recently started wowing fans with her rapping abilities as well. Check her out below freestyling with Jack Harlow.

Previous articleAppleTV+ Drops Official Teaser Trailer for ‘Spirited’ Starring Octavia Spencer | Watch
Next articleClaudia Jordan Denies Suspending Funky Dineva from Fox Soul Show
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO