Brandy Releases Statement After Being Hospitalized for Possible Seizure

*According to TMZ, singer/actress/rapper Brandy is hospitalized in Los Angeles after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.

The celebrity news site says police received a call for emergency services at the singer and actor’s L.A. home on Tuesday around noon. The entertainer however is expected to recover from the medical incident. Her parents were said to be with her at the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Brandy just addressed her health issue, inferring that the reason for her medical episode was “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.” Below is what she said in a statement.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Cash Money Records’ Slim and Birdman Williams and More | PHOTOS

Brandy, a Grammy winner, was previously hospitalized in June 2017 after falling ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport. Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the airport and transported her to the hospital after the flight crew became aware of the situation and returned to the plane to the gate, notes the LA Times.

“The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Brandy’s longtime publicist, Courtney Barnes, said in a statement at the time. “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

Brandy, 43, is a recording artist known for R&B hits such as “The Boy is Mine” and “I Wanna Be Down.” She has also starred in movies and TV series, including the popular sitcom “Moesha,” the recent “Queens” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” She also recently started wowing fans with her rapping abilities as well. Check her out below freestyling with Jack Harlow.