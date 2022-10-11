Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Willow Smith Returns to SNL as Musical Guest | Watch

By Ny MaGee
WILLOW
Willow performs on SNL

*Willow Smith returned to “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend to serve as the second musical guest of season 48 of the sketch comedy show. 

Smith made her SNL debut in April when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” This time around, the singer/songwriter performed “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” from her album “COPINGMECHANISM.”

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on SNL twice in one year, five months apart,” Willow recently told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Complex reports.

“That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous obviously because being with Camila—a really, really good friend of mine—there’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage. But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also shitting my pants slightly,” she continued. 

READ MORE: Willow Smith Reacts to Her Father Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Most recently, Willow spoke to The Guardian about her music career and life growing up as the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Willow became a breakout star at age 10 with her hit Whip My Hair. The massive success of the song landed her a slot on Justin Bieber’s tour as a supporting act. But by the end of the European gig, Willow was done and she told her father “I’m finished, Daddy. I’m ready to go home.”

But Will wasn’t having it and refused to let her quit the tour. He explained in his 2021 memoir, however, that his daughter was going to have it her way despite his feelings on the matter. 

“Willow came skipping into the kitchen for breakfast. ‘Good morning, Daddy,’ she said joyfully, as she bounced to the refrigerator. My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: my world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald,” Smith writes. “During the night, Willow had shaved her entire head. My mind raced – how was she going to whip her hair if she didn’t have any? Who the hell wants to pay to watch some kid whip their head back and forth?”

“I felt like I had no control,” Willow recalled of the incident, telling The Guardian, “That was the part that wasn’t cool for me. I felt so powerless. But because I was so young, I didn’t have enough experience for people to trust my opinions. So I just said, ‘I can’t do this.’”

Willow ultimately came to realize that she loves music, calling it “a huge joy in my life.”

“And I came to realize I love performing and recording. I just wanted to be steering my own ship.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

