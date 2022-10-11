What Biden WON’T Say About Marijuana Pardons – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*There are important omissions from President Joe Biden‘s plan to pardon federal prisoners convicted of simple marijuana possession.

Last week Biden announced plans to sign a proclamation to pardon federal convicts. He said he wants to decriminalize marijuana, and some people are praising him for that. But what Biden didn’t announce is he is one of the politicians who helped criminalize marijuana use to begin with. He’s doing what amounts to political gaslighting.

Black people in America are arrested for illegal marijuana possession 3½ times more than White people, even though White people are guilty of smoking weed just as much as anyone else.

Click the video above to find out what the consequences of Biden’s actions have caused in the Black community.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LA Civil Rights Leader Calls on DeLeon, Cedillo and Martinez to Convene So. LA Black-Latino Summit Meeting

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.