Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeCommentary
Commentary

What Biden WON’T Say About Marijuana Pardons – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*There are important omissions from President Joe Biden‘s plan to pardon federal prisoners convicted of simple marijuana possession.

Last week Biden announced plans to sign a proclamation to pardon federal convicts. He said he wants to decriminalize marijuana, and some people are praising him for that. But what Biden didn’t announce is he is one of the politicians who helped criminalize marijuana use to begin with. He’s doing what amounts to political gaslighting.

Black people in America are arrested for illegal marijuana possession 3½ times more than White people, even though White people are guilty of smoking weed just as much as anyone else.

Click the video above to find out what the consequences of Biden’s actions have caused in the Black community. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LA Civil Rights Leader Calls on DeLeon, Cedillo and Martinez to Convene So. LA Black-Latino Summit Meeting

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleKandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss | Video
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO