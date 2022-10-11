Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss | Video

*Riley Burruss, daughter of reality TV star Kandi Burruss, stunned fans over the weekend with her dramatic weight loss.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old New York University student posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Soldier Boy’s hit “Pretty Boy Swag.” The clip, which you can watch below, was captioned “daughter who loves spending money,” and also showed Kandi dancing in the video.

When the Xscape singer appears on the screen, the caption overlay reads: “mom who makes all the money” Check out the cute clip below.

As reported by MadameNoire, one social media user said about Riley, “Damn she lost a lot of weight!”

READ MORE: RHOA Fans Call Out Kandi Burruss’ Mother and Her Problematic Behavior | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RILEZ™ (@rileyburruss)

In 2018, Kandi gushed about her daughter’s weight loss journey. At the time, Riley has lost 52 lbs and Kandi posted a loving tribute to her on Instagram, PEOPLE reported.

“I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss! Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake,” Kandi captioned the before and after photos of Riley.

“Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight,” said Kandi, whose daughter has appeared with her on “Real Houseiwves of Atlanta.”

“Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size,” she added. “Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle.”