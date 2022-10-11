Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeTelevisionReality TV
Entertainment

‘Ready To Love’ Exit Interview w/LJ | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*If you’ve watched an episode of OWN’s ‘Ready To Love‘ dating show in the past six seasons that it’s been televised you know cast members get eliminated based on a vote by other cast members of the opposite sex.

The person who has the most love connections stays in the game. The person with the least number of connections gets sent home.

Maybe that’s why LJ rolled the dice and skipped an important casting event. He thought his connections with multiple women would save him. He was wrong!

That misstep and his decision to introduce his ex-girlfriend to his love interests on the show were topics of discussion when I sat down with LJ during his exclusive exit interview. Click the video above to get his opinion on these and other dating decisions.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Sits with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to Defend ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts | WATCH

LJ - Ready to Love (OWN)
LJ – Ready to Love (OWN)

Previous articleLA Civil Rights Leader Calls on DeLeon, Cedillo and Martinez to Convene So. LA Black-Latino Summit Meeting 
Next articlePolice Searching or Violent Youths Linked to Hooters Attack in Texas | Video
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO