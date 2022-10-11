‘Ready To Love’ Exit Interview w/LJ | WATCH

*If you’ve watched an episode of OWN’s ‘Ready To Love‘ dating show in the past six seasons that it’s been televised you know cast members get eliminated based on a vote by other cast members of the opposite sex.

The person who has the most love connections stays in the game. The person with the least number of connections gets sent home.

Maybe that’s why LJ rolled the dice and skipped an important casting event. He thought his connections with multiple women would save him. He was wrong!

That misstep and his decision to introduce his ex-girlfriend to his love interests on the show were topics of discussion when I sat down with LJ during his exclusive exit interview. Click the video above to get his opinion on these and other dating decisions.

