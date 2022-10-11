Police Searching or Violent Youths Linked to Hooters Attack in Texas | Video

*Police in Plano, Texas are looking for a violent group of young Black males involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters on Thursday.

The brawl reportedly started after an argument over the group selling chocolate bars to patrons at the eatery located off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway, FOX 4 reports. When a female manager asked the boys to leave, they reportedly attacked her — leaving the woman with a broken arm.

According to Plano police, the assailants are two young boys, between 10 and 13 years old.

“They were being escorted out and causing issues according to the detectives. Turning over chairs, throwing things,” said Detective Jerry Minton of the Plano Police Department.

Police said the boys went to a waiting car where three adult males emerged from the vehicle and attacked the manager and a customer who attempted to intervene. At one point, one of the males hurled a weighted, standing ashtray through the window and several people were cut by flying glass, according to the Fox 4report.

The group of attackers ultimately fled the scene.

“It looked like they were trying to do everything they could to keep the assault from occurring inside the restaurant,” said Det. Minton.

Detectives have turned to the public for information leading to the suspects, as they are facing aggravated assault charges.