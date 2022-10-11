OVER! Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Separated and Reportedly Filed for Divorce | VIDEO

*From the “That Didn’t Take Long” department, we’re learning that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have not only separated but have filed for divorce … reportedly. More about that shortly.

The site, says “sources” have told them that the reality TV star and sports TV anchor have been “Separated for a while now” but they remain “amicable.” According to theJasmineBRAND, which broke the story, the former couple filed for divorce, but no divorce documents were found in California (where Mike lives) or in Georgia where Cynthia resides.

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault… it just didn’t work out,” the source said.

Well, that doesn’t say much, and based on that shred of info, the best conclusion for their separation that we can think of is that they just can’t get along and can’t be around each other.

According to Sandra Rose:

Cynthia, 55, has reportedly hired a stylist and personal trainer to prepare her for the very competitive singles market.

At her age and with few good men available, women with a little money and fame have a clear advantage.

According to Michelle Brown, Cynthia met Mike Hill on his “Unstable” podcast years ago. Months later, they appeared on Steve Harvey’s Show, where Cynthia pretended she’d never met Mike before.

That was a red flag, according to Michelle, who says a marriage rarely lasts when it’s built on lies.

Mike and Cynthia’s long-distance relationship flourished and they tied the knot in 2020.

Like most pseudo-celebrities, they documented their marriage in live-stream videos and photos galore on Instagram.

Rumor has it that Cynthia caught Mike cheating and he put her out. Now she posts thirst trap photos on IG as if she’s a single woman.