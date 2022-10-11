Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

Oklahoma City Woman Fatally Shoots Girlfriend

By Ny MaGee
0

Police tape
Police tape

*A woman from Oklahoma City has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting her girlfriend. 

The incident reportedly occurred early Friday at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, SandraRose.com reports. Officers responding to a 911 call about the shooting arrived at the unit to find Brianna Torres, 24, dead from a gunshot wound. One of her legs was partially dismembered.

The victim’s alleged lover, Rana Sievert, 24, allegedly confessed to the killing and was arrested at the scene.

“One person was sadly found deceased there on the scene,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department, KFOR reports. “The other half who had called the police remained at the scene,” said Quirk.

OTHER NEWS: Angela Lansbury Beloved Star of ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dead at 96 | VIDEO

Brianna Torres
Brianna Torres / Facebook

Quirk confirmed that “this was a domestic-related shooting.”

Sievert reportedly told police that she and the victim were drinking and smoking pot when they started arguing because the narcotic made Sievert “paranoid”.

That’s when retrieved Torres’ gun from her bedroom and shot her once. She then attempted to cut off one of her girlfriend’s legs with a kitchen knife. She reportedly did not explain to the police why she tried to dismember the woman.

Sievert is being held with no bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree murder. 

Previous articleAngela Lansbury Beloved Star of ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dead at 96 | VIDEO
Next articleJanet Jackson and Her Niece Paris Jackson Reunite for Fashion Week | Photos
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO