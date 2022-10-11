Oklahoma City Woman Fatally Shoots Girlfriend

*A woman from Oklahoma City has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting her girlfriend.

The incident reportedly occurred early Friday at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, SandraRose.com reports. Officers responding to a 911 call about the shooting arrived at the unit to find Brianna Torres, 24, dead from a gunshot wound. One of her legs was partially dismembered.

The victim’s alleged lover, Rana Sievert, 24, allegedly confessed to the killing and was arrested at the scene.

“One person was sadly found deceased there on the scene,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department, KFOR reports. “The other half who had called the police remained at the scene,” said Quirk.

Quirk confirmed that “this was a domestic-related shooting.”

Sievert reportedly told police that she and the victim were drinking and smoking pot when they started arguing because the narcotic made Sievert “paranoid”.

That’s when retrieved Torres’ gun from her bedroom and shot her once. She then attempted to cut off one of her girlfriend’s legs with a kitchen knife. She reportedly did not explain to the police why she tried to dismember the woman.

Sievert is being held with no bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree murder.