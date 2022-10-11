Lauryn Hill Brings Out Son Zion and Her Grandchildren During Live Show | Watch

*Lauryn Hill shared a sweet moment with her son Zion Marley at ONE MusicFest over the weekend.

The viral video shows Hill performing her hit 1998 song “To Zion,” which is about her first child with Rohan Marley (son of Bob Marley). At the end of the song, Zion, 25, surprises his mother on stage and the two share a warm embrace. After he leaves the stage, Hill asks him to come back out with his two kids and her grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria. Watch the moment in the video below at the 18:00 mark.

“To Zion” is about Hill’s decision to keep her child when everyone around her at the time she was pregnant with him advised her to have an abortion. The track appears on “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which is considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” is Hill’s debut solo album, released on August 25, 1998. The album has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, per WIKI, “making it one of the best-selling albums of all time, the best-selling album by a female rapper, and the best-selling neo-soul album of all time.” It remains Hill’s only studio album following her split from The Fugees.

Meanwhile, social media users have been left stunned by how old Zion is now, and he’s a father of two!

One Instagram user wrote under The Shade Room’s video post of Hill’s latest live show: “Zion is an adult with kids damn we getting old” and another added, “This makes me feel old. Zion had kids?!? Lawd that song came out yesterday!”

Another person commented, “she went through it to keep that pregnancy during a time where having babies were career suicide ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A mothers love”.

A third added, “The Marley Blood line is Strong…You can see his Grandfather the late honorable Robert Marley in him.”

“They wanted her to abort her unborn child who grew up to be that Zion who helped create those kids. They wanted her to do that all over her career. Thank God she didn’t. She has her son and her other children plus her grandchildren and her career,” commented another IG user.

Shockingly, many users noted that they had no idea about the true meaning behind the song, to which one person said, “These comments saying they never knew Zion was about her son…is part of what is wrong in the world. Y’all don’t know music or how to write in cursive…. Whew.”

