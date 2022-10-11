Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Raiders’ Davante Adams Violently Pushes Photographer After Loss to Chiefs – Trouble Coming | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*That photographer who was pushed to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders-Chiefs “MNF” game has formally filed a police complaint against the NFL player.

The photog, alleging was injured during the tussle, subsequently went to the hospital.

Adams issued an apology shortly after the incident: “I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground.”

Adams added: “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Not that it matters, but we can only assume Admas frustration was due to the Raiders’ overall performance Monday night. They’ve now fallen to 1-4 with the loss to the Chiefs after blowing a 17-0 second-quarter lead.

Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards with 58- and 48-yard scores, was visibly frustrated as he walked off the field, minutes after he was involved in the Raiders’ final offensive play with 46 seconds remaining on the clock.

Devante Adams (Courtesy KVVU
Devante Adams (Courtesy KVVU

On fourth-and-1 from the Raiders’ 46-yard line, Adams was running free downfield when quarterback Derek Carr unleashed a deep pass. But Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other running their patterns, and the ball fell incomplete.

One play earlier, Adams seemed to have picked up a first down with a toe-tap sideline catch at the Kansas City 39-yard line before the replay official reversed the call. Adams was juggling the ball when his first foot touched down.

So yeah, Adams and the Raiders had (another) bad game. However, that doesn’t give you permission to assault the cameraman. Now, you gotta go in your pockets. And depending on how things work out, you might have to go deep, so to speak.

