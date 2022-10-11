Channing Crowder Talks His Viral Kevin Hart Nudist Confession and His Russell Wilson Comments | WATCH

*If you missed it, on the Monday, October 10 edition of “Tamron Hall,” former NFL player Channing Crowder details the moment he left Kevin Hart speechless.

Hart recently appeared on “The Pivot,” the podcast Crowder hosts alongside Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark, and was shocked to learn that Crowder and his wife Aja frequent a nudist resort.

Joined by his wife, the two opened up about why the annual trip is important to them, which led Tamron to share her own experience with a similar destination.

Crowder also addressed the criticism he received based on his recent remarks regarding NFL star Russell Wilson.

Channing Crowder’s Wife Aja Wasn’t Surprised By His Viral Nudist Confession:



Channing Crowder Didn’t Warn His Wife Before Viral Kevin Hart Nudist Confession:



Tamron Hall Shares Her Hilariously Brief Experience at a Jamaican Nudist Resort:



Channing Crowder Has Not Changed His Opinion About Russell Wilson:



Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the remainder of the week. Please note: the lineup is subject to change.

Tuesday, October 11: “Tamron’s Tasting Menu!” Some of the biggest rising stars are giving a fresh spin on your fall favorites. Join former NFL player turned celebrity chef EDDIE JACKSON as he cooks up one of his specialties for the season. Then, the first blind chef to ever win “MasterChef,” Christine Hà shares one of her favorites, and James Beard Award-winning chef Sophia Roe shows Tam Fam how to make one of her signature desserts. (4026R)

Wednesday, October 12: Me & My Faith: Celebrated television personality, and author, KATHIE LEE GIFFORD will discuss her newest book “The God of the Way,” and the companion film just released “The Way.” Then, Gospel Superstar TAMELA MANN and comedian DAVID MANN share a deeply personal secret which tested their faith. And we find out about their latest tour, which has become a family affair. Plus, Tamela will perform her inspirational song, “Finished.” Pastor and Author, IRENE ROLLINS also joins the conversation about her new book, “Reframe Your Shame: Experience Freedom From What Holds You Back.” Then, host of “Money Rehab” podcast and NYT bestselling author, NICOLE LAPIN has top tips for saving money. (4027)

Thursday, October 13: Actor and producer JOHN BOYEGA on taking the film industry by storm in two projects, “The Woman King” and “Breaking.” And, Michael K. Williams’ nephew Dominic Dupont and author Jon Sternfeld discuss the late actor’s recently released memoir “Scenes from My Life” and reflect on his legacy. (4007R)

Friday, October 14: “I Survived” Harrowing accounts from those who have cheated death but lived to tell the tale. Top Chef alum and host of truTV’s “Fast Foodies,” Justin Sutherland opens up about his recovery after a boating accident left him seriously injured this past July. And, a surprise for a woman who was rescued after being trapped in a car during a flash flood. (4006R)

source: FerenComm