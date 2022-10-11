Boosie Has Message for the Youth, Responds to Kanye’s Diss | Watch

*Rapper Boosie BadAzz had one simple message for the youth while speaking on the “Big Facts Live” podcast at this year’s REVOLT Summit, and that is “Don’t die.”

“Lately, I’ve just been trying to preach don’t die,” he said on Sept. 24.

“‘Cause if you get ops, you gone lose people. Like, I’ve been preaching don’t die. Even in my neighborhood, I’ve been just trying to get these n**gas to stay alive you know? When you tell them go be rappers, they be crazy as a motherf**ker you know? So, I’m just trying to teach ‘em to stay alive bro, you know, like this s**t real now,” Boosie continued.

The “Wipe Me Down” emcee went on to say that rappers should do more to not make themselves a target. “If you don’t have ops, who wants to kill ya? You can’t be talking about you want ops, and you can’t be showing every time you got 30 pistols hanging, 40 pistols hanging. So now when a n**ga see you, he d**n near scheme,” he said.

Boosie also noted that he used to be a flashy rapper, but said “You can have cars and people not see ‘em.”

Meanwhile, Boosie said he’s “calling off all the smoke” with Kanye after the seemingly mentally challenged rapper slammed him for criticizing his widely condemned ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.

In a since-deleted post shared on social media, Ye urged Boosie “don’t speak on me” and threatened to shoot up a school.

“Don’t speak on me, Lil Boosie, speak to me,” he captioned a collage of the Louisiana rapper. “Yeah, little nerd-ass me. Come smack me or come shoot me. I’m the one that got bullied by the entire Black celebrity community. Now I’m back to shoot the school up.”

Boosie reacted to Ye’s message in a video posted to Twitter. In it, he calls Kanye a white supremacist and the real-life version of “Get Out” (referring to the Jordan Peele movie) — watch the clip below. He also took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 4), to blast Ye for using his platform to “sh*t on your own race.”

“[Damn], Kanye West, you just going to keep using your platform to sh*t on your own race like this?” Boosie tweeted, XLL reports. “This sad [and] the black people who still support you [are] even sadder. Last time speaking on this. #KanyeWestDoesntLikeBlackPeople. Do us a favor [and] bleach your skin all white. Thanks.”