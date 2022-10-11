Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers to Pay Him to Spend Time Together

By Ny MaGee
0

marquise jackson and 50 cent
Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent

*Marquise Jackson said the $6700 he received in child support from his estranged father 50 Cent was not enough money growing up the son of a hip-hop star. Now Jackson is offering to pay his dad that exact amount to spend 24 hours together. 

Marquise took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo showing him sitting next to the word “entitled” spelled out in $100 bills.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he captioned the post.

Fiddy and his eldest son have been estranged for years and often take jabs at each other on social media. Jackson’s latest post comes after his recent appearance in an Instagram Live interview with vlogger Choke No Joke, where he opened up about his relationship with father, Black Enterprise reports.

READ MORE: 50 Cent’s Estranged Son Says $6700 in Monthly Child Support Wasn’t Enough | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @199viq

Jackson claims he had many needs and wants as a child that his father apparently failed to provide for him. 

“I’m not talking about I want a Lambo; at the time, I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars,” Jackson told Choke No Joke. “I should not want for anything, right?”

“We ain’t even gotta worry about the age,” Marquise responded. “It’s a general question. If you’re not gonna be there physically and emotionally, but you’re traveling [because] you gotta get your money, I should not want for anything, right?”

“Okay, was [50 Cent] paying child support?” Choke No Joke asked.

“Child support, I believe, came around when I was 12 or 13, or maybe 11,” Marquis replied. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars, I think, or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”

“And that can’t buy socks?” asked Choke No Joke.

“You’re comparing [my situation] to yourself, don’t do that,” Marquise said. “You’re talking about somebody who [had] problems with everybody [so] you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Choke No Joke (@chokenojokeofficial)

Jackson’s “entitled” post is in reference to a photo that 50 Cent previously shared on Instagram in which the word “broke” is spelled out with money. When 50 later filed for bankruptcy, he claimed prop money was used in photo.

“Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos,” 50 argued in court documents at the time, per Complex. 

50 Cent has not yet responded to Marquise’s offer to pay him for 24 hours of his undivided time. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Previous articleWillow Smith Returns to SNL as Musical Guest | Watch
Next article3 Howard University Students Selected as Fulbright Scholars
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO