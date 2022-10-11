50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers to Pay Him to Spend Time Together

*Marquise Jackson said the $6700 he received in child support from his estranged father 50 Cent was not enough money growing up the son of a hip-hop star. Now Jackson is offering to pay his dad that exact amount to spend 24 hours together.

Marquise took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo showing him sitting next to the word “entitled” spelled out in $100 bills.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he captioned the post.

Fiddy and his eldest son have been estranged for years and often take jabs at each other on social media. Jackson’s latest post comes after his recent appearance in an Instagram Live interview with vlogger Choke No Joke, where he opened up about his relationship with father, Black Enterprise reports.

Jackson claims he had many needs and wants as a child that his father apparently failed to provide for him.

“I’m not talking about I want a Lambo; at the time, I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars,” Jackson told Choke No Joke. “I should not want for anything, right?”

“We ain’t even gotta worry about the age,” Marquise responded. “It’s a general question. If you’re not gonna be there physically and emotionally, but you’re traveling [because] you gotta get your money, I should not want for anything, right?”

“Okay, was [50 Cent] paying child support?” Choke No Joke asked.

“Child support, I believe, came around when I was 12 or 13, or maybe 11,” Marquis replied. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars, I think, or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”

“And that can’t buy socks?” asked Choke No Joke.

“You’re comparing [my situation] to yourself, don’t do that,” Marquise said. “You’re talking about somebody who [had] problems with everybody [so] you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

Jackson’s “entitled” post is in reference to a photo that 50 Cent previously shared on Instagram in which the word “broke” is spelled out with money. When 50 later filed for bankruptcy, he claimed prop money was used in photo.

“Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos,” 50 argued in court documents at the time, per Complex.

50 Cent has not yet responded to Marquise’s offer to pay him for 24 hours of his undivided time.