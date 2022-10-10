They’re BACK! McDonald’s USA’s Iconic Halloween Pails Return Oct. 18

*McDonald‘s heard you loud and clear … if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it. That’s why we’re bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – that first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.

They may have vanished for a while… but that didn’t stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive – from potting plants in them to using them as OOTD accessories.

So, in honor of the return of one of your fave Happy Meals, we’re serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside. Check out the ideas from @sidclusive, @beatsbyjblack, @saracampz, @themartinezcasita and @laurdiy!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 50 Cent’s Estranged Son Says $6700 in Monthly Child Support Wasn’t Enough | Video

Don’t feel ghosted by the limited-time appearance of our Halloween Pails. Head to your local McDonald’s starting Oct. 18 to snag your own. We can’t wait to see the creative ways you reuse yours!

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

source: McDonald’s via golin.com