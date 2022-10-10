SiriusXM ‘Auto Trends’ Talks Rural Black-Run Town Vs the State As Ford Builds A Mega EV Campus (Two Shows)

*In September 2021, Ford Motor Company announced the creation of a mega electric vehicle campus known as Blue Oval City, which is based in Stanton, Tennessee. Stanton is located approximately 50 miles outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

Ford’s $5.6 billion dollar electric battery and manufacturing campus will be the largest in the Ford world, according to representatives from the automaker.

The sleepy little Town of Mason, Tennessee, which is located just five miles away from the site of the new Mega campus, is being led by an all-black administration.

Tune in for our two-part conversation, as Mayor Emmit Gooden and attorney Terry Clayton of the Town of Mason join Auto Trends with JeffCars.com to talk about how Ford’s arrival to the area has led to the state’s attempts to overpower this Black run town of approximately 1,200 residents – sidetracking them from what is expected to be an economic windfall.

During the conversation, the attorney reveals the key asset his financially distressed town has that’s driving the state’s decision, no pun intended. Ford Motor Company, who opted not to participate in the conversation, provided a statement related to their involvement in this matter.

And to wrap up the show, Sam Fiorani, AutoForecast’s vice president of global vehicle forecasting, continues the electrification conversation by discussing the Inflation Reduction Act and how it will impact automotive manufacturing globally.

Part One of the conversation on SiriusXM and our radio affiliates airs:

Saturday, October 8 thru Thursday, October 14

Part Two of the conversation on SiriusXM and our radio affiliates airs:

Saturday, October 15 thru Thursday, October 21

To check the FM radio air dates, times and to tune in online, click here.

