Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi Talk Final Season of ‘The Good Fight’ | EUR Video Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

The Good Fight cat
Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi / Getty

*EUR caught up with Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi to dish about the exciting new season of “The Good Fight,” now streaming on Paramount+.

Season six kicked off Sept. 8 with 10 all-new episodes that drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on the platform. 

Per press release, this season on “The Good Fight,” Diane (Christine Baranski) feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Check out the trailer below for the sixth and final season of “The Good Fight”.

READ MORE: Andre Braugher Talks Playing an ‘Unapologetically Black’ New Lawyer on ‘The Good Fight’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

Boatman and Nyambi star in the acclaimed series opposite an all-star ensemble cast led by Baranski and also featuring John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Boatman is best known for his six-year run on the hit comedy series, “Spin City,” for which he received two NAACP Image Awards. On “The Good Fight,” he plays conservative lawyer Julius Cain, a character he created on the prior series, “The Good Wife.” His feature films include the lead role of J.J. Johnson in “The Glass Shield,” “Woman Thou Art Loosed,” “Bad Parents,” “Peacemaker” and Sidney Lumet’s “Running on Empty,” among others. 

Nyambi, who plays investigator Jay DiPersia, on “The Good Fight,” is known for starring alongside Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy in the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly.”  He can also be seen in the recently released Billy Crystal and Alan Zweibel film “Here Today” as well as starring in the new independent film “The Sleepless,” available on Amazon Prime.

Nyambi’s television credits include PBS’ “Mercy Street,” NBC’s “Blindspot” and “American Koko,” an ABC digital series from Viola Davis’ production company JuVee Productions. Additionally, Nyambi voiced the role of ‘Martian Manhunter’ in the Warner Brothers/DC Entertainment animated features “The Death of Superman” and “Reign of the Supermen.” He also narrated PBS’ 3-part Nature documentary, “Primates”.

Reporter Linda Antwi unpacked the finale season with Boatman and Nyambi in an exclusive interview for EUR that you can watch via the clip below.

Previous article50 Cent’s Estranged Son Says $6700 in Monthly Child Support Wasn’t Enough | Video
Next articleNury Martinez is OUT! LA City Council President Resigns from Role After Audio Leaked of Her Racist Remarks | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO