Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi Talk Final Season of ‘The Good Fight’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*EUR caught up with Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi to dish about the exciting new season of “The Good Fight,” now streaming on Paramount+.

Season six kicked off Sept. 8 with 10 all-new episodes that drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on the platform.

Per press release, this season on “The Good Fight,” Diane (Christine Baranski) feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Check out the trailer below for the sixth and final season of “The Good Fight”.

Boatman and Nyambi star in the acclaimed series opposite an all-star ensemble cast led by Baranski and also featuring John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Boatman is best known for his six-year run on the hit comedy series, “Spin City,” for which he received two NAACP Image Awards. On “The Good Fight,” he plays conservative lawyer Julius Cain, a character he created on the prior series, “The Good Wife.” His feature films include the lead role of J.J. Johnson in “The Glass Shield,” “Woman Thou Art Loosed,” “Bad Parents,” “Peacemaker” and Sidney Lumet’s “Running on Empty,” among others.

Nyambi, who plays investigator Jay DiPersia, on “The Good Fight,” is known for starring alongside Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy in the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly.” He can also be seen in the recently released Billy Crystal and Alan Zweibel film “Here Today” as well as starring in the new independent film “The Sleepless,” available on Amazon Prime.

Nyambi’s television credits include PBS’ “Mercy Street,” NBC’s “Blindspot” and “American Koko,” an ABC digital series from Viola Davis’ production company JuVee Productions. Additionally, Nyambi voiced the role of ‘Martian Manhunter’ in the Warner Brothers/DC Entertainment animated features “The Death of Superman” and “Reign of the Supermen.” He also narrated PBS’ 3-part Nature documentary, “Primates”.

Reporter Linda Antwi unpacked the finale season with Boatman and Nyambi in an exclusive interview for EUR that you can watch via the clip below.