Lizzo Appears to Clap Back at Kanye After Rapper’s Comments About Her Weight

*Lizzo has seemingly responded to Kanye’s latest comments about the media’s reaction to her alleged weight loss journey.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for telemarketer callers – on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight,” Ye explained last week in an interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

During a concert in Toronto on Friday, Lizzo seemed to react to Ye’s remarks, saying to the spectators, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” the singer said as reported by Page Six.

Ye is the least celebrity to comment about Lizzo’s size. In August, comedian Aries Spears caught major heat from her fans for mocking the singer’s body during an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” podcast.

READ MORE: Kanye West Sits with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to Defend ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts | WATCH

“I can’t get past the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, like c’mon man,” Spears said, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“I ain’t the most in shape n—a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking, I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble,” the MADtv alum continued.

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and the contradiction,” Spears added. “’Yes, queen.’ ‘Slay, queen.’ Yeah girl, you’re confident. F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood… but if you really loved your sister, you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

When Lizzo won the Video for Good award during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, she appeared to take a jab at Spears during her acceptance speech.

“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press,” the songstress said, US Magazine reported. “You know what, I’m not going to say nothing. They’ll be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because bitch, I’m winning, hoe! Big bitch is winning, hoe!”