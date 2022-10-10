Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Lizzo Appears to Clap Back at Kanye After Rapper’s Comments About Her Weight

By Ny MaGee
0

Lizzo responds to Kaye
Lizzo and Kanye West

*Lizzo has seemingly responded to Kanye’s latest comments about the media’s reaction to her alleged weight loss journey. 

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for telemarketer callers – on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight,” Ye explained last week in an interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson

During a concert in Toronto on Friday, Lizzo seemed to react to Ye’s remarks, saying to the spectators, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” the singer said as reported by Page Six

Ye is the least celebrity to comment about Lizzo’s size. In August, comedian Aries Spears caught major heat from her fans for mocking the singer’s body during an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” podcast.

READ MORE: Kanye West Sits with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to Defend ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts | WATCH

“I can’t get past the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, like c’mon man,” Spears said, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“I ain’t the most in shape n—a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking, I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble,” the MADtv alum continued.

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and the contradiction,” Spears added. “’Yes, queen.’ ‘Slay, queen.’ Yeah girl, you’re confident. F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood… but if you really loved your sister, you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

When Lizzo won the Video for Good award during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, she appeared to take a jab at Spears during her acceptance speech.

“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press,” the songstress said, US Magazine reported. “You know what, I’m not going to say nothing. They’ll be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because bitch, I’m winning, hoe! Big bitch is winning, hoe!”

Previous articleFormer Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant Subpoenaed for His Texts with Brett Favre | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO