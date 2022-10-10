Monday, October 10, 2022
Lawd! RHOP's Ashley Darby Admits to 'Coochie Cravings' for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Ashley Darby (with inset of her and Michael Darby) screenshot
*Is Ashley Darby still having a little fun under the sun with her husband Michael Darby amid their split and possible divorce? In the new episode of Real Housewives of Potomac the reality star shares more details about how she’s holding up since their “separation.”

As it was previously reported, Ashley announced that she was divorcing her controversial husband Michael Darby back in April after “eight magical years” of marriage. During the episode, Ashley explained to Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Robyn Dixon that she and Michael are divorcing but are separated for now, as the state of Virginia requires married couples to separate for a year before filing for divorce.

Ashley explained that one of the reasons for her split was being tired of having threesomes as she ultimately wanted monogamy. Despite that, she said the two are still looking into buying a house together with their shared LLC. “This is not a divorce, this is not even a separation,” Gizelle exclaimed, with Karen agreeing that “this does not say divorce to me.”

In another scene, Ashley admitted to the girls that she was having a craving for Michael… shocking the ladies who then warned her about the process of filing for divorce. While Ashley seemed to have understood them, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where revealed if they are really separated… with benefits.

