Netflix’s New FunnyScary Flick ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson and Kelly Rowland | WATCH

*Get ready for what looks like a hilarious and spooky new Netflix Halloween flick starring Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland and Priah Ferguson. It’s called “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.”

What’s it about, you ask? When a teenage girl (Priah Ferguson) accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).

Check out the trailer below. It’ll have you in stitches. 🙂

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

FILM RELEASE DATE: October 14, 2022

DIRECTOR: Jeff Wadlow

SCREENPLAY BY: Todd Berger and Robert Rugan

STORY BY: John R. Morey and Todd Berger

PRODUCERS: Marlon Wayans, p.g.a., Rick Alvarez, p.g.a., Nathan Reimann, p.g.a.

CAST: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, Helen Slayton-Hughes