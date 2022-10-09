Sunday, October 9, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Netflix’s New FunnyScary Flick ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson and Kelly Rowland | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

The Curse of Bridge Hollow - poster
The Curse of Bridge Hollow – poster

*Get ready for what looks like a hilarious and spooky new Netflix Halloween flick starring Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland and Priah Ferguson. It’s called “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.”

What’s it about, you ask? When a teenage girl (Priah Ferguson) accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).

Check out the trailer below. It’ll have you in stitches. 🙂

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Hiram A. Murray on Playing a Real-Life American Hero in ‘Operation Seawolf’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

FILM RELEASE DATE: October 14, 2022

DIRECTOR: Jeff Wadlow

SCREENPLAY BY: Todd Berger and Robert Rugan

STORY BY: John R. Morey and Todd Berger

PRODUCERS: Marlon Wayans, p.g.a., Rick Alvarez, p.g.a., Nathan Reimann, p.g.a.

CAST: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, Helen Slayton-Hughes

Previous articleRaphael Saadiq Discusses Tragic Deaths of His Four Siblings and How He Lived Though it
Next articleBest-Selling Author Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis Shows Fellow Educators How to Get P-A-I-D!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO