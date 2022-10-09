Sunday, October 9, 2022
Stephen A. Smith: Ime Udoka Cheating Issue Should NOT Have Been Made Public by Celtics

By Fisher Jack
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith

*Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka’s infidelity shouldn’t have been talked about in the media, according to ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

During a sit-down with “#TheBreakfastClub,” Smith opened up about his views on Ime Udoka’s suspension from the renowned #NBA team and why he believes that the issue should’ve been kept under wraps.

If you didn’t know, last month, Ime Udoka, fiancé and baby’s father of actress #NiaLong, made headlines after it was revealed that he’d been temporarily let go as the head Celtics coach for violating team policy.

Udoka’s dismissal was reportedly due to his participation in a consensual sexual relationship with a female staff member.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka (Instagram - Getty
Nia Long and Ime Udoka (Instagram – Getty

Since the revelation, quite a few public figures have spoken out, while others have opted to remain neutral–including basketball legend #ShaquilleONeal.

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal briefly addressed the unfortunate circumstances on his show, The Big Podcast With Shaq, and, in doing so, he made it clear that he didn’t feel as though he was in any position to speak on Udoka’s situation.

He transparently said, “I am going to step down from this conversation. I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

Nia Long - Ime Udoka (TMZ-Getty)
Nia Long – Ime Udoka (TMZ-Getty)

Shaquille O’Neal married his ex-wife, Shaunie, in 2002. Together, they share four children. The Lakers icon’s alleged marital mess-ups were ultimately broadcasted amid the early seasons of the infamous #VH1 series, #BasketballWives, which featured Shaunie, who also served as an executive producer of the franchise.

Following “The Breakfast Club’s” mention of O’Neal’s comments on Udoka’s cheating scandal, Stephen A. Smith added to that, giving his input from an insider’s perspective.

In fact, although not excusing Udoka’s actions, he even believes that the controversy behind the initial story belonged off of the court and into the offices of the higher-ups…

 

Fisher Jack

