‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Explains Why She Regrets Throwing A Martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Face

*“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton regrets throwing a martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s face. The incident is captured in the upcoming season (“Potomac” Season 7). The trailer shows Thorton, 37, lobbing a glass of alcohol at Osefo, 38. Karen Huger, their castmate and mutual friend, is caught in the middle of the misconduct.

But while she is remorseful, Thornton maintains she did it after being provoked.

“I would just say sometimes people talk too much,” the Amilleon London CEO says, insinuating that Osefo said something that provoked her, causing her to toss her drink in a face in retaliation.

“I do not think that anybody deserves to have a glass [thrown] in their face. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I have this thing with food, and it flying in the air, clearly,” she says.

Thornton then promised that she wants to work on tossing things

“I immediately go into this, like, ‘Oh, my gosh Mia, no one deserves to have anything thrown at them.’ Like, that’s real rude. I will own that. Self-accountability 101. It’s not the nicest thing to do to anybody.”

On her part, Osefo has described the incident as “unwarranted” and also considered it a memorable “‘Housewives’ moment.”

“Well, I am a ‘Housewife,’ so I don’t look for ‘Housewives’ moments, OK? For the record,” she said in an interview with Page Six. “Everybody has their own viewpoint on situations. All I have to say is tune in, see how it really plays out. I beg to disagree [with Osefo], but she is entitled to her opinion.”

While Osefo later downplayed the incident, it is worth noting that she initially called Thornton a “crater-faced bitch” after the incident.

The insult rubbed Thornton the wrong way because she happens to have acne on her face.

“It hurts because it’s something that I can’t necessarily do anything about. You immediately start to go into this spiral of, ‘OK, how do I fix it? How do I make sure that I remain mentally strong enough to not allow someone to judge me based off my physical exterior?’” Thornton says, describing her internal reaction after she heard of the insult directed at her.