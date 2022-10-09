Raphael Saadiq Discusses Tragic Deaths of His Four Siblings and How He Lived Though it

*Raphael Saadiq has been singing good music for decades. Most Old Schoolers remember listening to his voice in the ‘80s when he was leading Tony! Toni! Toné!.

In recent years, Saadiq took to thrilling Netflix fans. He was a part of the Netflix series “Luke Cage. ” Recording-wise, he was executive producer of Solange’s hit album, “Seat At the Table.”

However, one thing many of his fans may not know about him is that his family endured many terrible tragedies. Saadiq lost four siblings one at a time throughout his music career, but he never sang about it.

In fact, Saadiq has never opened up about his personal life. Hence, it was pretty surprising when he opened up about his family in an interview with “The Guardian.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dallas Woman (Asia Womack) Allegedly Killed by Man She Beat in Basketball Game | VIDEO

He narrated how his siblings died one after the other and how he managed to survive through it without succumbing to his grief.

He said, “My brother was murdered when I was seven. Then another brother OD’d – heroin – and my other brother committed suicide because he couldn’t get off drugs. My sister was a singer, she sang blues. A cop was chasin’ some kid through a residential neighborhood, and the kid killed her when he ran into her car. And through all of that, I was makin’ records, but it wasn’t coming out in the music. I did it to kinda show people you can have some real tough things happen in your life, but you don’t have to wear it on your sleeve.”

Keep in mind that Saadiq was already an established music artist when some of the deaths he related occurred. It means that while the world was singing his songs such as “Little Walter,” Feels Good,” Just Me And You,” “It Never Rains In Southern California, and other hits by Tony! Toni! Toné!, he and his brother Dwayne Wiggins and cousin Timothy Christian (also members of the group) were quietly grieving.