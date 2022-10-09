Prime Video Reveals Official Teaser Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Peripheral’ | WATCHTrailer

*Today, New York Times best-selling author William Gibson released the official teaser trailer for the Prime Video upcoming sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

Gibson shared the teaser exclusively with fans on his personal Twitter account (@GreatDismal), with lead Chloë Grace Moretz sharing on her own social channels (@chloegmoretz) shortly thereafter. The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with one new episode rolling out weekly every Friday through December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

The Peripheral Season 1 – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

About Kilter Films

Kilter Films is a Los Angeles-based production company founded and run by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Nolan is a critically-acclaimed Academy Award® and Emmy Award® -nominated writer, director and producer known for his work on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Memento.

Joy is an Emmy Award® -nominated writer, director and producer. Kilter Films produces HBO’s hit series Westworld, which recently premiered its fourth season. Westworld has amassed 54 Emmy® nominations over its three seasons, along with DGA, WGA, PGA and SAG nominations.

Through their deal with Amazon, Kilter Films produced the upcoming series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, The Peripheral, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Gary Carr, which follows a woman in a near-future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society.

They have also partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop Fallout, a television show for Amazon based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Walter Goggins and Ella Purnell. In the film, Joy made her feature film directorial debut with Reminiscence for Warner Bros.

Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, Joy wrote the script, which landed on The Black List, and produced with her Kilter Films partner Nolan, Michael De Luca, Aaron Ryder and Athena Wickham. Kilter Films also produces interactive and transmedia marketing for the series, including a Westworld Super Bowl spot directed by Nolan. Previously Kilter Films created and produced CBS’ 2011-2016 Emmy-nominated crime series Person of Interest, starring Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson and Taraji P. Henson.

source: alliedglobalmarketing.com