Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Michael RaineyJr Omar Epps and Gianni Paolo - Instagram screenshot
Michael RaineyJr – Omar Epps – Gianni Paolo – Instagram screenshot

*Actor Omar Epps is opening up about the process behind filming the classic 90s film ‘#Juice.’

During a recent interview on “#TheCrewHasIt” podcast, hosts/actors Michael RaineyJr. and Gianni Paolo from the hit series “Power Book 2 Ghost” also sat down with iconic actor, Omar Epps.

During their chat, Epps spoke about his role in the classic film ‘Juice’ and revealed that he and the late #TupacShakur improvised throughout most of the movie.

He explained, “My forever best lesson was the experience of filming Juice, my first film…The script for Juice was written 10 years before we did it, so all of the verbiage and slang was way different. From dudes in the 80s and 70s, like ‘Hey sucka.’ We was like, ‘Nah.’”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Now Locked Out of Twitter – He Violated Platform’s Policies with Antisemitic Rant: Report

Epps goes on to reveal that the director (Earnest Dickerson) gave them creative control and encouraged them to improvise, noting that even the infamous locker scene between Epps and Shakur was improvised, which may come as a shock to many.

He said, “Earnest was dope and he was just like, ‘you know what needs to be said, just say it the way you would say it.’ So basically, me and Pac freestyled the whole movie. So all of these great moments, even with Pac, the great locker moment and all that, this is off the top. One of us would sort of anchor it back to the beats, like ‘I’m gonna say this and it’s like okay, yeah.’”

He added, “That was great because it helped me improve my process of being in the moment…”

 

