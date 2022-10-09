Civil Rights/Religious Leaders Want LA City Council Pres. Nury Martinez Out After Calling Council Colleague’s Son A ‘Monkey’ | LISTEN

*A racially diverse coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and religious leaders is calling for Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez to step down as council President in response to the racist comments she made concerning her city council colleague Mike Bonin’s African American son, referring to him as a monkey. See this LA Times article for more.

“The coalition is calling for a public apology from all the Latino leaders who made racist comments about African Americans which includes Los Angeles City Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin DeLeon and labor leader

Ron Herrera.

“Our coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and religious leaders are shocked and hurt by the racist comments that were made. It’s inexcusable to refer to a Black child as a monkey. What makes this especially painful is that Martinez, Cedillo and DeLeon are progressive allies and friends of ours.

“They have always been there for the African American community. I’m confident that what Martinez said was in a moment of frustration and I believe that’s not in her heart. But we believe Martinez should step down as council president. She has lost the trust and confidence of many residents across the city and has to earn that trust back,” stated Najee Ali President Muslim Democrat Club of Southern California.

Press conference

Date: Monday, October 10

Time: 11am

Where: Southside Bethel Baptist Church

10400 San Pedro St,

Los Angeles, CA 90003

Sponsored by:

The Muslim Democratic Club of Southern California .

The Baptist Ministers Conference

The National Action Network

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference

Project Islamic Hope