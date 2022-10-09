Sunday, October 9, 2022
HomeRace/GenderRacism
News

Civil Rights/Religious Leaders Want LA City Council Pres. Nury Martinez Out After Calling Council Colleague’s Son A ‘Monkey’ | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Nury Martinez - GettyImages
Nury Martinez – GettyImages

*A racially diverse coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and religious leaders is calling for Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez to step down as council President in response to the racist comments she made concerning her city council colleague Mike Bonin’s African American son, referring to him as a monkey. See this LA Times article for more.

“The coalition is calling for a public apology from all the Latino leaders who made racist comments about African Americans which includes Los Angeles City Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin DeLeon and labor leader
Ron Herrera.

“Our coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and religious leaders are shocked and hurt by the racist comments that were made. It’s inexcusable to refer to a Black child as a monkey. What makes this especially painful is that Martinez, Cedillo and DeLeon are progressive allies and friends of ours.

“They have always been there for the African American community. I’m confident that what Martinez said was in a moment of frustration and I believe that’s not in her heart. But we believe Martinez should step down as council president. She has lost the trust and confidence of many residents across the city and has to earn that trust back,” stated Najee Ali President Muslim Democrat Club of Southern California.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Now Locked Out of Twitter – He Violated Platform’s Policies with Antisemitic Rant: Report

For MORE audio, go to KnockLA.com

Press conference

Date: Monday, October 10

Time: 11am

Where: Southside Bethel Baptist Church
10400 San Pedro St,
Los Angeles, CA 90003

Sponsored by:
The Muslim Democratic Club of Southern California .
The Baptist Ministers Conference
The National Action Network
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference
Project Islamic Hope

Previous articleBrittney Griner’s Wife ‘Terrified’ of What Could Happen to the WNBA Star | WATCH
Next article‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Explains Why She Regrets Throwing A Martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Face
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO