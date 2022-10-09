Brittney Griner’s Wife ‘Terrified’ of What Could Happen to the WNBA Star | WATCH

*Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner has finally come out to speak since the WNBA star was imprisoned for 9 years in Russia. Cherelle has said it feels like her partner is being held as “a hostage” in a foreign country.

In an interview with Gayle King this past week, Cherelle got to explain that she is “terrified” of what her partner is going through, her trial, and the accompanying negotiations to get her back in the USA.

“It’s like a movie for me,” she explained. “In no world did I ever think our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.”

Griner and Cherelle have been married since 2019. She was arrested in Russia in February after she was found in possession of hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport.

She admitted to the offense during her trial but also told the judge she had traveled with it to Russia without intending after packing it by mistake. She added that she had no intentions of breaking Russian laws.

But she was still found guilty eventually and jailed for 9 years.

She appealed the ruling, and the hearing date has been set for October 25. Back at home, Cherelle says it’s all a horrifying experience.

“As much as everybody’s telling me a different definition of what BG is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage,” Cherelle said. “It terrifies me.”

She says she is worried she may never see her wife again.

“When you watch movies,” she said, “sometimes those situations don’t end well. Sometimes they never get the person back.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has vowed to do everything in his power to get Griner back home. In August, he said that he and his administration would “work tirelessly” until the basketball player returns home.