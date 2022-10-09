Sunday, October 9, 2022
Best-Selling Author Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis Shows Fellow Educators How to Get P-A-I-D!

By Fisher Jack
Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis
Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis

*Atlanta, GA — Best-selling author Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis of “The P-A-I-D Educator: 10 Professional Ways to Supplement Your Teaching Salary,” is inspiring educators to take a deeper look at the gifts they already possess to make financial strides. Most educators today would state their income is not satisfying.

According to a recent report from the National Education Association concerning new data on teacher salaries, “The average teacher salary is estimated to be $66,397 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Teachers are bringing home on average $2,179 less per year than they did a decade ago when adjusted for inflation.”

This dire statistic coupled with the stress of a post-pandemic teacher shortage is causing America’s teachers to look for other ways to make additional money away from the classroom.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cannabis Education Comes to Medgar Evers College, CUNY with ‘Introduction to the World of Cannabis’ Course

Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis and PAID Educator cover
Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis and PAID Educator cover

To quote Dr. Bisa, “It’s not about the money, it’s more about the lack thereof.” It is a well-known fact that many teachers are using their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms. According to author Dr. Bisa, “‛The P-A-I-D Educator: 10 Professional Ways to Supplement Your Teaching Salary’ is for educators who are ready to explore innovative ways to use their current knowledge and talents to treat themselves to a bigger budget.” By using Dr. Bisa’s four-step P-A-I-D approach for strategically discovering Prospects-Allies-Information-Dollars, educators can become masters at controlling their own careers and revenue streams.

In her new penning, “The P-A-I-D Educator: 10 Professional Ways to Supplement Your Teaching Salary,” this teacher of the year finalist shares with the reader many well-received and appreciated wisdom nuggets on how to increase professional earnings using her P-A-I-D method. With almost three decades working in the education arena, she has a treasure chest of knowledge to share. Dr. Bisa is a cheerleader for personal and professional development. She often conducts workshops instructing and coaching education professionals on how to tap into the expertise and skills they already have to make more money.

As an entrepreneur, her business acumen envelopes nonprofit leadership, grant writing, product creation (including curriculum), books, and music CDs. Her accolades and awards stretch over decades, including being a “50 Under 50” honoree.

The PAID Educator cover
The PAID Educator

Dr. Bisa earned a Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Albany State University and a Doctor of Education Degree, Adult Education, Concentration —College Leadership from University of Georgia. She is also the author of many books, teacher resources, training guides, and curricula.

She is the founder and managing partner of WINGS Curriculum, LLC and Ideal Early Learning, LLC in the Greater Atlanta area. Dr. Bisa is a popular speaker at conferences, organizations, and school districts, and featured in Business News Daily, Education Ledger, Essence, Exchange Magazine, Fayette Woman, Georgia Early Learning & Development Standards, MadameNoire.com, and The Network Journal.

She has also been on many podcasts and radio interviews, including V-103 in Atlanta.

Bisa Batten Lewis (
Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis

Educators are excited and buzzing about this outstanding read which challenges them to zero in on the opportunities that are right in front of them. Nina H. gives a five-star review, “This book was everything I needed and wanted it to be! As a 20-year veteran teacher who is looking for other opportunities, I appreciated the personal stories and thoughtfulness Dr. Bisa gave. This book is insightful and inspiring. I took a lot of notes and did a lot of highlighting. If you are serious about wanting to start your own business, this is the book to get. I purchased a second book for my friend who is also in education. I am looking forward to starting a new chapter!”

Dr. Bisa’s proven methods are helping educators create a financial legacy for their families and build stability in these volatile times. See www.DrBisa.com for a free download.
source: pamperrypr.com

Fisher Jack

