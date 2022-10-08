Why Floyd Mayweather Thinks His Best Investment was Spending $750K to Buy Himself Out of a Contract | WATCH

*Boxing has come a long way. We are now in the era of Floyd Mayweather, but we cannot forget the likes of Jack Johnson, Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. But let’s talk about Mayweather because this is his time.

Mayweather is said to be the highest-grossing boxer of all time, according to ESPN. He is a living legend. In his early years, he was fondly called “Pretty Boy Floyd.”

Mayweather took up boxing in 1996. In his 18th professional fight, he overcame the late Genaro Hernandez in the eighth round. The result was that he won his first title and took the WBC super featherweight belt.

From then on, Mayweather dominated his division and wrapped up his career with 50 wins and no losses. He also had five division championships. His name is also now in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, for impacting the boxing ring. The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction occurred between August 26-27, 2022.

During his acceptance speech, the 45-year-old legend informed the excited crowd that the best investment decision he ever made was spending $750,000 to redeem himself out of his contract.

Celebrity Net Worth puts Mayweather’s net worth at $450 million. This means the $750,000 he spent to buy out his contract was just a fraction of his wealth.

But there is more to it than meets the eye. The decision impacted the rest of his career.

In the same speech, he expanded on his belief in generational wealth and how he has worked to ensure his children and other family members are covered.

To achieve this, he explained how he leveraged his in-ring skills to capitalize on his moves outside of the ring. One most significant move he made was to take ownership of his promotion contract.

“One of the great things about my career was when I was getting older, and I thought about my career. I said, ‘You know what I’m gonna do? I want to be my own promoter.’ So, one of the best investments was $750,000 when I bought myself out of my contract,” Mayweather explained in his acceptance speech. “And then in three fights, with the Conner McGregor, Manny Pac, and Canelo, I was able to make $750 million.”

The speech was rather long, but he concluded with advice for all the champions:

“To all the champions coming after me, save your money, be smart, and the less you get hit, the longer you can last in the sport of boxing.”