‘That Was A Joke,’ Says ‘DWTS’ Host Alfonso Ribeiro following ‘Inappropriate Question’ to Emma Slater

*Alfonso Ribeiro, the “Dancing with the Stars” host, has been facing some backlash lately. The 51-year-old raised eyebrows when he asked what many considered an “inappropriate question.”

In the second week of the reality competition show, pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan danced a sexy rumba to Elvis Presley’s “Always on My Mind.”

From the look of things, their chemistry was intense. Once they were done and after the judges had given their feedback, Alfonso wanted to know if there was more than meets the eye between the two dancers. He meant they were somehow dating.

“Now clearly you are over the fear of dancing, but the chemistry between you two, now I just gotta know: are those your acting skills or is that real?,” the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor asked Slater and Donovan, according to The Blast.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Draymond Green Apologizes to GSW After PUNCHING Teammate Jordan Poole | WATCH-it-Happen

But many fans didn’t take it kindly; they felt it was an inappropriate question, considering Slater’s ex-husband, pro dancer Sasha Farber, was also in the room at the time.

“Wow, Alfonso. What?!” responded Slater to the question. She was obviously quite confused.

But then her dancing partner Donovan came to her rescue, even if only after keeping quiet for some time.

“If you’re really doing a good job acting, it all comes from truth, so there’s something real in every performance,” said the “90210” actor.

Following the backlash generated by his awkward question, Ribeiro addressed the incident while being hosted at Sway Calloway’s podcast “Sway’s Universe.”

“I knew nothing was happening there because she was at my house for my birthday. I talk to Sasha, like I’m aware of everything going on,” he explained, “And then America was like ‘That was rude because her husband is right there.’ I was like ‘That was a joke. We were playing. Aww, dang.”

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, both “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers, married in 2018 after dating since 2011. They separated after four years into their marriage.

But they still support one another and even compete against each other on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Emma Slater is partnered with “90210” actor Trevor Donovan on this season of the reality competition show, while Sasha Farber is with Selma Blair, the “Legally Blonde” actress.