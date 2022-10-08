Eddie Murphy Agrees to $35K Child Support Payments to Ex-partner Melanie (Mel B) Brown

*Sheesh! Eddie Murphy has just reportedly agreed to pay his ex Mel B. $35,000 in monthly child support for their 15-year-old daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown.

The former Spice Girl, full name Melanie Brown, filed court documents about two years ago, requesting for additional monies due to a decrease in income.

This was back in October 2020, just over ten years after Murphy was first ordered to pay Brown $25,000 a month ($300,000 a year) in their February 2009 paternity settlement.

According to DailyMail, Murphy has since been deemed an “extraordinarily high earner” and is now being required to pay an additional $10,000 monthly, totaling $35,000 a month. Also, the payments are to be paid retroactively, beginning from October 2021 up until the former couple’s daughter turns 18 years old.

Eddie Murphy has also agreed to cover Melanie Brown’s attorney fees of $10,000.

“The amount of child support set forth hereinbelow has been calculated based on the reasonable needs of the minor child… Commencing October 1, 2021, as and for child support for the benefit of Angel, Respondent shall pay to Petitioner the sum of $35,000 per month.

“Child support shall be payable via wire transfer, and shall be due on the first calendar day of each month.”

The filing, however, notes that Brown will be responsible for ‘add-on’ costs, which include health insurance, health care, extracurricular activities, and educational expenses for Angel, according to the Daily Mail.

It also states the agreement is a “non-guideline child support order,” meaning “a material change of circumstances” is not required for modification.

“Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel,” the filing stated.