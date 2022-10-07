Texas Teen Arrested After Strangling Newborns at Hospital

*A Texas teen was arrested after storming into a hospital nursery and strangling two newborns.

Marcus Dewayne McCowan Jr., 18, was at Odessa Regional Medical Centre because his girlfriend was in labor. According to the police affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate, KMID, several witnesses said he was acting “odd and unreasonable” prior to his attack on staffers and two newborns.

The Odessa Police Department detailed the incident in a press release. McCowan reportedly manhandled a nurse and when he was asked to leave, he allegedly began running “back and forth in the hall.”

At some point, he shoved nurses to the ground and tried to gain access to a nursery, which was locked. He then took notice of a mother and her newborn and allegedly grabbed the baby. Police chased him into a lactation room where McCowan reportedly began strangling the newborn until the baby’s face turned blue.

OTHER NEWS: Cherelle Griner Tells Gayle King: ‘The Most Disturbing Call I’ve Ever Experienced’ Was with Wife Brittney Griner | WATCH

Staffers were reportedly able to get the child from him and McCown then forced his way into the nursery and allegedly began strangling another baby. A therapist who tried to calm him down claims McCowa lifted the baby and said ‘”die,” right before it appeared he was going to throw it to the ground. The therapist was able to intervene and prevent further injury to the child, according to the report.

McCowan was ultimately restrained by hospital security and held until police arrived. He reportedly put up a struggle while being taken into custody by authorities.

Law & Crime reports that McCowan was charged on Monday with several felonies, including attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance (a THC vape pen), attempting to take a weapon from an officer, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and assault, per MSN.