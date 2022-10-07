Friday, October 7, 2022
Sharon Osbourne Wants her $900k BLM Donation Back – Believe’s Ye’s Right About Org Being A ‘Scam’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Sharon Osbourne - screenshot
*Looks like Ye isn’t the only celebrity who believes that Black Lives Matter is a scam… Sharon Osbourne is now sharing the same sentiments while requesting a refund for the donation that she reportedly gave to BLM.

@tmz_tv paparazzi caught up with the former talk show host and asked to share her thoughts on the headlines regarding Ye and his comments about Black Lives Matter. She said, “Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back please,” she told the reporter.

Although the 69-year-old did not specify why she wanted a refund, she went on to express confusion surrounding the controversy and outrage of West’s White Lives Matter stunt at his fashion show in Paris.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” she said. “Everybody matters, don’t they?”

Wait. There’s more …

Sharon says Kanye shouldn’t be canceled over the “White Lives Matter” shirt … telling folks to simply ignore Ye if they don’t like what he’s doing.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s attempts of reasoning with Kanye West over the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt controversy isn’t going too well. Ye dropping f-bombs while tripling down on putting the controversial gear on the market.

On Friday, Kanye posted an iMessage exchange between him and Puff — making it crystal clear that he didn’t approve of Diddy’s ‘Breakfast Club’ interview.

When Diddy attempted to meet up in person, Ye called Puff a federal agent before telling him he accepts the future apology when he comes to his senses and supports WLM.’

kanye west p diddy texts

