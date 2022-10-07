‘Ready To Love’ Exit Interview w/Tranika | WATCH

*When I sat down with Tranika to get her opinion about what went on behind the scenes during season 6 of OWN’s Ready To Love dating show that might have caused her to get eliminated, one of her first requests was for me to call her ‘Shawn.’

It’s the name by which friends and family know her. Like lots of people in the African diaspora, she prefers to be called by a name other than her ‘government name,’ as she referred to it.

That was the first indication that viewers of this popular dating show didn’t get the full picture of who this beauty really is.

And if you, too, didn’t understand her attraction to some male cast members, Shawn was quick to explain why viewers might have been baffled by her allegiance or by some of her comments. Click the video above to view the revealing interview.

