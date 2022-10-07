Marvin LáViolette Talks ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Damascus’ and New ‘The Color Purple’ Musical | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with Marvin LáViolette who recently appeared on an episode of “Tales of the Walking Dead” on AMC, and we dished about his experience on the hit show.

In our exclusive interview with LáViolette, he also teased details about the highly anticipated sci-fi comedy show “Damascus,” coming to AMC in 2023, as well as the forthcoming “The Color Purple” movie-musical, which is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

As reported by Variety, “The Color Purple” movie musical is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical by Marsha Norman, Brenda Lee, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, which was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning epistolary novel by Alice Walker.

The original film follows the classic 1985 film adaptation from director Steven Spielberg and centers on Celie, a Black Southern woman who struggles to find her identity amid decades of abuse. Whoopi Goldberg played Celie in Spielberg’s film. Spielberg’s film was a box office success, grossing $142 million against a budget of $15 million.

LaViolette told EUR’s Ny MaGee that he will play a friend of Harpo in the hotly anticipated “The Color Purple” release. The Brooklyn-born native is a first-generation Haitian American who grew up in the city of St. Petersburg just outside of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Per press release, upon moving to Atlanta, he landed roles on “NCIS New Orleans,” “Your Honor,” and “Queen of the South.” Laviolette relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year and is just touching the tip of the iceberg in his acting career. Check out what he had to say about his journey so far in our exclusive interview via the clip below.