Friday, October 7, 2022
Is Something Wrong with Ray J? – He Posts About Suicidal Thoughts & Jumping Off Ledge

By Fisher Jack
Ray J shares two kids with his wife Princess Love.
*Wait. Hold up. What’s going on with Ray J? Well, we’re not quite sure, but there is concern from his fans due to his very recent posting and subsequently deleted videos of himself seemingly contemplating taking his life.

In one video, the singer/actor appeared to be sitting on some kind of elevated surface while he zoomed in on a bright orange full moon.

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned the since-deleted video on Thursday night, Page Six reports.

Another video showed the 41-year-old sitting on a ledge with his feet dangling off while he panned to the ground below and the ledge surrounding him.

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????” he captioned the video, which he also deleted, on Thursday night.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., additionally took to his Instagram Stories to post similar videos and photos of the nighttime setting.

He captioned one video of the moon “IF I DIE TONIGHT,” while adding in another video of the ground below him, “trying to figure it out – maybe this life was a illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality.”

Page Six is reporting that a source close to Ray J said that he’s “fine” and “everything is OK.” The source added that the videos were taken “on vacation with Princess Love,” his on-again, off-again wife.

“He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague,” the insider concluded.

Even though the videos were deleted, concerned fans still expressed their concern.

“Sending prayers of strength to Ray J & I hope he has people in his corner showering him with love and support,” one fan tweeted on Friday.

“Prayers up for Ray J the world still need you,” another fan wrote.

“Damn I hope Ray J gets him some counseling so he can sort through those issues,” someone else chimed in.

“@RayJ bro remember #youurafighternotaquitter so keep fighting don’t let the media win let them know who @RayJ truly is,” another fan tweeted.

Previous articleHaiti’s Government is Asking for International Military Assistance | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

