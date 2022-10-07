Friday, October 7, 2022
Ime Udoka’s Mystery Mistress Revealed as Married Mormon with 3 Kids

By Ny MaGee
Kathleen Nimmo Lynch -
Ime Udoka & Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

*Days after Ime Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for having an affair with a team staffer, social media sleuths went to work on trying to uncover the woman’s identity.

Most people suspected Udoka cheated on Nia Long, his longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, with a white woman, and as it turned out, they were right!

According to Daily Mail, Udoka’s mistress is the Celtics’ service manager, 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch –a married mother of three who is said to be a devout Mormon. Her name leaked online last week after the Celtics refused to identify her amid the league’s announcement about Ime’s suspension.

We reported previously that Udoka’s sexual relationship with Lynch is considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines. After conducting several internal interviews, the team decided to suspend him for the 2022-23 season, per a statement released last month, ESPN reported.

READ MORE: Nia Long’s Ex Claims She is Sticking by Her Cheating Fiance Ime Udoka

Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught by the home security camera at the residence she shares with her husband. One Twitter user noted that “Lynch had been talking to Ime on her cell phone and it was picked up by her home “Ring” type door bell. Her husband heard the message and hired an investigator who discovered the entire affair through text messages and other communications.”

Lynch reportedly organized Long’s travel for away games, and assisted in her move with Udoka and their 10-year-old son to Boston, TMZ  reports. Insiders tell the outlet that one of the woman’s duties as a staffer for the Celtics was planning travel for Udoka and Long. 

Long was blindsided by news of Ime’s affair and had moved to Boston to be closer to him before his cheating became public.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka wrote in a statement shortly after his suspension was announced.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision,” he continued. “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka and Lynch’s affair allegedly ended before the Celtics conducted an internal investigation into the relationship.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

