Draymond Green Apologizes to GSW After PUNCHING Teammate Jordan Poole | WATCH-it-Happen

*Hmm, maybe Draymond Green should take his talents to the boxing ring. The Golden State Warriors star is making news for decking his teammate, Jordan Poole, with a vicious right hand after their trash-talking in practice on Wednesday apparently went left.

For what it’s worth, Green apologized to the team and subsequently left the training facilities and is not expected back until Saturday. The Warriors are still in the process of disciplining him, but GM BobMyers said he does not expect Green to miss any games due to punishment.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Myers said. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

Green threw a punch at Poole at practice in an altercation that began when the two started trash-talking and verbally sparring during practice, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Video of the incident was released by TMZ on Friday.

The video shows aggressively walking up on Poole, who reacts by shoving the Warriors veteran. Green then punches Poole, knocking him down, before several others at the practice intervene to break it up.

Nope, there was no video showing what led up to the incident.

Shocking video shows Draymond Green violently attacking Jordan Poole, viciously punching him to the ground right in the middle of a team practice … video obtained by TMZ Sports. https://t.co/RCQBpzSYIn — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2022

Here’s more via ESPN:

Throughout his career, Green has been considered the Warriors’ heartbeat and emotional leader. On media day, Klay Thompson said being yelled at by Green at one point or another is a “bylaw now.” And usually the Warriors welcome his fire.

“He will tell you he has been over that line but he always comes back,” Myers said. “Nobody is saying they don’t want him around … but [Wednesday] was not a good moment. … I don’t think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he’ll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back.”

Myers said upcoming contract negotiations for both Green and Poole didn’t play a role in the altercation, and he hadn’t observed any change in behavior from either player leading up to the incident.

On the other hand, despite the incident, Myers – putting a positive spin on things – called this year’s training camp and preseason the best “vibe” he has witnessed in his tenure with the Warriors. He believes the Wednesday incident will work itself out with time.

“It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it,” Myers said. “It’ll take some time to move through, but we’ll move through it and move forward. And I’m confident that we will. … This isn’t our first thing that’s happened, first sense of adversity. We’ve been through some of this before. Don’t like going through it but it’s part of the NBA and it’s part of sports.”