Friday, October 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photo of Her Sister for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Ny MaGee
0

Ashanti stops by the Daily Pop set — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*Ashanti posted graphic photos of her younger sister on social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

In the images, the singer’s younger sibling, Shia Douglas, is seen with a battered and bruised face. As reported by Vibe, Shia has previously spoken out about being a victim of domestic violence.

“It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” Ashanti’s lengthy Instagram post starts. “but at the same time I am so proud of how strong, courageous, resilient and unbreakable you are. My sister is a warrior! I love you deep and infinitely.”

Her message continued, “Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile and sad behavior that so many women face every day. You did it! You won! Some women feel so scared that they have no way out… by sharing your story you bring hope, strength & continue to raise awareness for Domestic Violence.”

READ MORE:  Irv Gotti Recalls First Time He Kissed Ashanti: ‘Her A** Was Looking Fat’ | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Douglas previously revealed that her ex-fiancé, Slow Bucks, violently abused her. In 2020, she released graphic photos highlighting the abuse she endured, which included having reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw, The YBF reports.

God continues to bless you every day as you grow, prosper… and walk in your purpose…your heart, mind and conscience are clear…you will get back EVERYTHING YOU DESERVE!!! The universe always wins!” Ashanti wrote to her sister in her latest Instagram post. 

“So continue to hold your head high as the sun. I’m so excited for this next chapter of your life @wifeofcreation is only the beginning! Im here by your side always and forever with whatever against whoever! Loving you infinitely,” she concluded. 

Shai’s shared a post in which she admitted that she stayed in a “toxic” relationship because she wanted to “create her own family.”

“My undying loyalty and strong desire to create my own family had me accepting things I never should have. I’ve been Punched, spat on, strangled, pushed to the ground. And been threatened with a ?..,” she continued.

“I look at these pictures and I hold grace and patience for the woman I was and everything she didn’t know!,” Shia added. “I love her and thank her for her role in my journey. I don’t consider myself a victim or a survivor, this is all apart of my story, my life and my journey.”

Previous articleLauryn Hill’s Daughter Catches Heat for Wearing Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Next articleTichina Arnold Dishes on Her Directorial Debut, Her Divorce, Breast Cancer & Martin | EURexclusiveWATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

Social Heat

A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO