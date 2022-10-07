Ashanti Shares Graphic Photo of Her Sister for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

*Ashanti posted graphic photos of her younger sister on social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In the images, the singer’s younger sibling, Shia Douglas, is seen with a battered and bruised face. As reported by Vibe, Shia has previously spoken out about being a victim of domestic violence.

“It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” Ashanti’s lengthy Instagram post starts. “but at the same time I am so proud of how strong, courageous, resilient and unbreakable you are. My sister is a warrior! I love you deep and infinitely.”

Her message continued, “Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile and sad behavior that so many women face every day. You did it! You won! Some women feel so scared that they have no way out… by sharing your story you bring hope, strength & continue to raise awareness for Domestic Violence.”

Douglas previously revealed that her ex-fiancé, Slow Bucks, violently abused her. In 2020, she released graphic photos highlighting the abuse she endured, which included having reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw, The YBF reports.

“God continues to bless you every day as you grow, prosper… and walk in your purpose…your heart, mind and conscience are clear…you will get back EVERYTHING YOU DESERVE!!! The universe always wins!” Ashanti wrote to her sister in her latest Instagram post.

“So continue to hold your head high as the sun. I’m so excited for this next chapter of your life @wifeofcreation is only the beginning! Im here by your side always and forever with whatever against whoever! Loving you infinitely,” she concluded.

Shai’s shared a post in which she admitted that she stayed in a “toxic” relationship because she wanted to “create her own family.”

“My undying loyalty and strong desire to create my own family had me accepting things I never should have. I’ve been Punched, spat on, strangled, pushed to the ground. And been threatened with a ?..,” she continued.

“I look at these pictures and I hold grace and patience for the woman I was and everything she didn’t know!,” Shia added. “I love her and thank her for her role in my journey. I don’t consider myself a victim or a survivor, this is all apart of my story, my life and my journey.”