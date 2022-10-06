Thursday, October 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rihanna Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ About Super Bowl Halftime Performance | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*Rihanna admits she is feeling “nervous” about her hotly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance. 

When TMZ caught up with the global superstar in LA on Tuesday, she teased who might join her onstage. Check out what she had to say via the YouTube clip above. 

It’s been since years since RiRi released her last album “Anti” in 2016. Insiders claim she has not released new music since then because she’s lost her voice. Luckily, she doesn’t have to sing live at the Superbowl Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre, who performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, has reacted to the news that Rihanna has been tapped as the headlining performer for Super Bowl LVII.

READ MORE: Rihanna CONFIRMED to Headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Dre chopped it up with Ebro Darden live on Apple Music 1 and shared why he’s excited about Rihanna preparing to take music’s biggest stage.

Over 120 million people reportedly watched this past year’s halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dre told Ebro.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” Dre added.

 

Previous articleKanye Calls the Kardashians ‘Liars’ and Accuses Them of ‘Kidnapping’ His Kids
Next article‘Zatima’ Stars Dish on Their Sizzling Chemistry, Their Personal Love Lives and Tyler Perry | EURexclusiveWATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

Social Heat

A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

Social Heat

Dwyane Wade Has Restricted Comments on Daughter Zaya’s Instagram for Her Mental Health

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO