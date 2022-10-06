Rihanna Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ About Super Bowl Halftime Performance | Video

*Rihanna admits she is feeling “nervous” about her hotly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance.

When TMZ caught up with the global superstar in LA on Tuesday, she teased who might join her onstage. Check out what she had to say via the YouTube clip above.

It’s been since years since RiRi released her last album “Anti” in 2016. Insiders claim she has not released new music since then because she’s lost her voice. Luckily, she doesn’t have to sing live at the Superbowl Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre, who performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, has reacted to the news that Rihanna has been tapped as the headlining performer for Super Bowl LVII.

Dre chopped it up with Ebro Darden live on Apple Music 1 and shared why he’s excited about Rihanna preparing to take music’s biggest stage.

Over 120 million people reportedly watched this past year’s halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dre told Ebro.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” Dre added.