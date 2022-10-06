Thursday, October 6, 2022
Nia Long’s Ex Claims She is Sticking by Her Cheating Fiance Ime Udoka

By Ny MaGee
Nia Long and Ime Udoka - Getty
*Nia Long’s ex, Massai Z. Dorsey, claims the actress is sticking by her cheating fiancé, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, after his reported affair with a team staffer.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey told the DailyMail

Udoka has been suspended for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member on the team. Shams Charania of The Athletic initially tweeted that Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” Charania later reported that the relationship may have not been that consensual. 

“Team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual,” Charania wrote, as reported by The Ringer.  “But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her—leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.”

READ MORE: Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Handled Nia Long’s Move to Boston

Ime Udoka - Nia Long (Getty)
We reported previously that Udoka’s sexual relationship with this unnamed woman is considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines. After conducting several internal interviews, the team decided to suspend him for the 2022-23 season, per a statement released Thursday night, ESPN reported

Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught by the home security camera at the residence she shares with her husband. 

“We’re sticking by him 100 percent,” said Dorsey. “Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

According to TMZ, Long, Udoka’s longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, knew nothing about the affair and she didn’t find out until a few days before the world did! Sources close to Nia claim she and the couple’s 10-year-old son moved to Boston just 2 weeks ago to settle down. But, unbeknownst to her, Ime was prepared for the scandal to go public and he didn’t warn her about it. 

Ime’s mistress reportedly organized Long’s travel for away games, and assisted her move to Boston, TMZ  reports. Insiders tell the outlet that one of the woman’s duties as a staffer for the Celtics was planning travel for Udoka and Long. 

Dorsey is the father of Long’s first son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II. 

“All I could say is good things about Ime,” Dorsey said. “He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life.

“It’s easy to get to the top, but to stay at the top it takes a different type of person. Right now in this season, you have to be very sensitive with women, unfortunately, because they hold the cards right now.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

