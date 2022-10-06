Thursday, October 6, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Football

Bobby Wagner Responds to Police Report Filed Against Him After On-Field Tackle

By Ny MaGee
0

man rushes field
Credit: Twitter

*The Monday night football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers was interrupted when an alleged animal rights activist ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium with a device that emitted pink smoke. 

The unnamed man was tackled by Rams starting linebacker Bobby Wagner before being taken into the custody of law enforcement. According to TMZ, the disruptor has filed a police report at the Santa Clara Police Dept. against Wagner. An organization called Direct Action Everywhere is taking credit for the wild antics at the stadium and a rep for the group claims the activist was the victim of a “blatant assault”.

Wagner responded to the police filing on Wednesday, telling reporters, “It’s behind me. Can’t really focus on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is and you just gotta do what you gotta do.”

Wagner further explained that he took action and tackled the man because you can never be too sure about how fans will react during such encounters. 

OTHER NEWS: ‘Zatima’ Stars Dish on Their Sizzling Chemistry, Their Personal Love Lives and Tyler Perry | EURexclusiveWATCH

“You just never know,” he added. “You never know, like, people run on the field for no reason sometimes and again, I’m pretty sure it’s gonna keep happening, but you never know what that person got in they pocket, in they hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game so, you know, there’s consequences for your actions.”

According to TMZ Sports, the 49ers’ director of security is doing fine after the melee. 

Wagner has not been arrested or charged with any crime, according to reports. 

You can watch the on-field tackle via the Twitter video above.

Previous articleFat Joe Defends His Use of N-Word Because He’s from the ‘Projects’ | Video
Next articleLordy, Lordy, Lordy! So What is Herschel Walker Going to Do Now? | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

Social Heat

A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

Social Heat

Dwyane Wade Has Restricted Comments on Daughter Zaya’s Instagram for Her Mental Health

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO