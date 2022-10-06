Bobby Wagner Responds to Police Report Filed Against Him After On-Field Tackle

*The Monday night football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers was interrupted when an alleged animal rights activist ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium with a device that emitted pink smoke.

The unnamed man was tackled by Rams starting linebacker Bobby Wagner before being taken into the custody of law enforcement. According to TMZ, the disruptor has filed a police report at the Santa Clara Police Dept. against Wagner. An organization called Direct Action Everywhere is taking credit for the wild antics at the stadium and a rep for the group claims the activist was the victim of a “blatant assault”.

Wagner responded to the police filing on Wednesday, telling reporters, “It’s behind me. Can’t really focus on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is and you just gotta do what you gotta do.”

Wagner further explained that he took action and tackled the man because you can never be too sure about how fans will react during such encounters.

The #Rams best play of the night. Flatten the fan on the field. pic.twitter.com/SWvZrJesCM — Bad Fishy (@BFN3000) October 4, 2022

“You just never know,” he added. “You never know, like, people run on the field for no reason sometimes and again, I’m pretty sure it’s gonna keep happening, but you never know what that person got in they pocket, in they hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game so, you know, there’s consequences for your actions.”

According to TMZ Sports, the 49ers’ director of security is doing fine after the melee.

Wagner has not been arrested or charged with any crime, according to reports.

You can watch the on-field tackle via the Twitter video above.