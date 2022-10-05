R&B Legend Bobby Brown – ‘Celebration of Serenity’ in Support of the Fight Against Domestic Violence

*Los Angeles – After a 2-year pandemic hiatus, R&B Soul Legend, Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, co-founders of The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House (BKSH) are proud to announce the 3rd Annual “Celebration of Serenity” Gala and Golf Tournament, in support of the fight against domestic violence, to take place at the Porter Valley Country Club in Northridge, CA on Sunday, October 16th and Monday, October 17th, 2022 respectively.

This year, the gala will honor champions who lead by example, and set a standard of excellence with their professional accomplishments and their personal humanitarian efforts.

Two-time Emmy®-winning journalist, author and executive producer, Tamron Hall will be honored with the “Courage of Voice” award for her humanitarian work in creating The Tamron Renate Fund to support Safe Horizon victims and raising awareness for women, children and families who have loved ones experiencing the emotional and physical abuse brought on by domestic abuse.

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, composer, and cancer survivor, Angela Winbush will receive the “Thrivers Award,” which honors those who persevere, achieve their goals, and even surpass them, despite life-altering circumstances, as they continue to inspire and encourage others along their journey.

The star-studded event will be hosted by actress and NAACP Image Award winner, Tisha Campbell, with entertainment provided by world-renowned DJ Cassidy (Pass the Mic), and some of the most accomplished artists and close friends of Bobby Brown.

“Pre-pandemic statistics show that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner,” stated Bobby Brown. “That’s more than 10 million women and men a year. These numbers have heightened more behind closed in the midst of the pandemic. Our foundation is committed to doing our part through the BKSH to give a voice to the voiceless.”

Founded in 2015, the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House has worked diligently to fulfill their goal to provide 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency transitional shelter, access to resources/referral services, advocacy for social change, and expert support services for survivors of domestic violence.

The Foundation’s primary goal is to assist in eliminating the epidemic of domestic violence against women, children, men, and families.

The BKSH has partnered with Brookview House in Boston, MA and S.H.A.R.E. House in Atlanta, GA to provide support to victims in both cities.

Both foundations will oversee domestic violence calls that come through the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House hotline in their states.

For more information about the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, please go to https://bobbikristinaserenityhouse.org

Tickets available at www.bobbikristinaserenityhouse.org

About the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House

The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House (BKSH) is a 501© (3) nonprofit created to support females and males of all ages who are victims of domestic violence. Co-founders Bobby and Alicia Etheredge-Brown want to join the fight to educate others about the perils of domestic violence, with a special emphasis on moving from crisis to confidence in order to regain their personal power.

