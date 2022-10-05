Wednesday, October 5, 2022
R&B Singer Howard Hewett Talks Groupies in the Church | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*R&B crooner Howard Hewett previously spoke out about “groupies” in the church and pastors who fly in private jets.

The Grammy-winning artist touched on a bevy of topics during a 2016 interview with I Love Old School Music. Hewett, per the outlet, “broke down the differences between what he’s encountered with groupies in both industries; as well as if he’s ever gotten busy with any of ’em…”

He also kept it real about his partner’s reaction to the attention that the 67-year-old singer still receives from groupies. 

Back in August, it was reported that the former Shalamar singer will direct and produce the score for HoneyPeach Productions upcoming docufilm, “The Golden Heart of California.” According to the L.A. Sentinel, the film unpacks the life of retired Congresswoman Diane E. Watson.

The L.A. Sentinel spoke with Hewett about how he got involved in this project.

“The film’s producer, Millena Gay, and I have known each other for quite a while, and we’ve been wanting to do a project together, but it never happened. When she called me about this project, I immediately said yes. What made me say yes was of course the subject, former Congresswoman Diane E. Watson,” he explained.

“I’ve known about her ever since I first came to Los Angeles in 1976,” he said of Watson. “I would always see her active in the community. Then finally, when I got a chance to meet her personally, I found out what an amazing woman she is. We’ve known each other for a long time; over 40 years plus.”

Hewett also noted that he’s working on the score with his son Christopher.

“He’s multi-talented, he’s done a lot of scoring in the past, and we’ve done some projects together,” said Hewett about his son.

“The way that we do it is basically, we’ll see what is together visually, and then we come in and put the audio part together. That’s a whole process by itself. The score is going to take a minute, but my son has all the equipment set up at his home studio,” he added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

