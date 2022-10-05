Hmm. Tia Mowry Spoke About Setting ‘Boundaries’ Days Before Divorce Announcement | WATCH

*At the 2022 Variety’s Power of Women event, Tia Mowry spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

After announcing she is getting a divorce from husband Cory Hardict, her answers could provide insight in what lead to the separation.

Access: “You’re glowing. You’re glowing”

Tia: “So many people have told me that…You know what it is, it’s self-love. I’m really, really just focusing on setting boundaries. I’m in my forties and I’m just now learning [how hard it can be].”

She added: “All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now! It’s really given me peace and joy.”

