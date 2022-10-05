Wednesday, October 5, 2022
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

Hmm. Tia Mowry Spoke About Setting ‘Boundaries’ Days Before Divorce Announcement | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*At the 2022 Variety’s Power of Women event, Tia Mowry spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

After announcing she is getting a divorce from husband Cory Hardict, her answers could provide insight in what lead to the separation.

Access: “You’re glowing. You’re glowing”

Tia: “So many people have told me that…You know what it is, it’s self-love. I’m really, really just focusing on setting boundaries. I’m in my forties and I’m just now learning [how hard it can be].”

She added: “All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now! It’s really given me peace and joy.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Zuri Hall and Tia Mowry - screenshot
Zuri Hall and Tia Mowry – screenshot

Previous article3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

Social Heat

A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

Social Heat

Dwyane Wade Has Restricted Comments on Daughter Zaya’s Instagram for Her Mental Health

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO