Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Pop Star Nedy Releases New Singles ‘Fuel’ and ‘Made to Be’ | VIDEO

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Nedy
Pop singer Nedy releases new singles and foundation.

*“I was feeling down and discouraged,” said Nedy, an Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter, about the birth of her two new singles “Fuel” (August 5, 2022) and “Made to Be” (October 1st). “It’s to inspire.”

Nedy is determined to spread hope through her music to those who, like herself are under attack mentally and emotionally from those that are purposefully trying to diminish her happiness or stifle her progress life, she calls them “haters.”

“I tried to partner with non-profits but they either didn’t share my vision or did, but went M.I.A. on me,” said the Pop star about why her foundation Friends Forever Club was launched. “So, I said I’d start my own non-profit. My family was all on board. We try to teach them to set goals in life. We do events and concerts at as many places that we can. October 8th is our next one.”

Nedy is not only inspiring through her music, like through her new singles “Fuel” and “Made to Be” and the launch of her Friendly Forever Club foundation, but she is inspiring through her children’s book and TV show.

“I also have a children’s book and TV show airing on the Christian TV Network,” Nedy explained about the ways in which she is inspiring. “We own our episodes and will be soliciting to networks like PBS.”

Early on this year Nedy released the single “Fuel” and just recently “Made to Be” to inspire and motivate and she intends to build her catalog of music so she can share it at the events and concerts of her Friendly Forever Club foundations.

“I’m trying to get into schools,” Nedy added as we concluded our interview. “I want to reach the world and make a big impact. Both (music and her non-profit) are very important to me. I love performing, the best part is to be on stage. I want people to sing my sings.”

