Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary | Video

By Ny MaGee
(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda Day Pop Up Party at Traffik on September 1, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary and the couple shared the happy moment on social media.

Iman posted a video of him surprising his wife, and the mother of his two daughters, with a 1979 white corvette filled with long-stem red roses, MadameNoire reports. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2016. 

“Years ago I told you I wanted a family and you gave me that. I bent my knee to you and you accepted my headache and trauma. You’ve pumped my brakes and fixed me up every time I had a bump or bruise,” Iman wrote. 

“So yes, I could’ve gotten you a brand new car… but this car will symbolize a relationship that’s been thru it all,” he explained. “The nostalgia of the Corvette you wanted is heard but I want you to dress this one up little by little like we’ve done in these six years and make sure this muff–ka ride forever!”

READ MORE: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Cover Ebony – Discuss Their Marriage and Vicious Rumors

“I love you Mrs. Shumpert. Year 6,” Iman added.

Teyana responded in the comments, writing, “They say we are most alive when we are in love, which is confirmation to me that we will live forever,” the singer wrote. “There isn’t a day, minute, second or breath that I am not in love with you. Year 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 as one & forever more to go. Happy wedding anniversary my love @imanshumpert. Ever mine, ever thine, ever ours…. Real bad 🌹.”

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Teyana and Iman graced the cover of Ebony’s April issue and got open and honest about their life, love and fame.

You may recall that in February, there were widespread rumors triggered by TikTok about the couple’s marriage. There were claims the marriage was going south, with Teyana abusing drugs after learning that her husband was allegedly cheating on her around the time he was starring in Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.

According to these rumors, her drug use got her hospitalized, forcing her to cancel one of her tour dates in November 2021.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality tv show, We Got Love,” Teyana explained to Ebony, pointing to the cancer scare and surgery she underwent to remove small lumps discovered in her breast.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee

