Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

By Fisher Jack
Aida Short and Columbus Short
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Aida Short and Columbus Short attend the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser on December 05, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

*Columbus Short’s domestic violence case has been dropped. The L.A. City Attorney’s Office recently shared that prosecutors reviewed the case and decided not to pursue charges.

Details as to why prosecutors came to that decision haven’t been released publically at the moment. However, according to Columbus Short, he did nothing wrong.

The “#Scandal” actor said, “They dismissed the case from what I was told because the prosecutor felt there was no wrongdoing.”

He continued, “I knew when I was charged it was stupid but based on past allegations. They jump to the worst conclusion…”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Herschel Walker Denies Paying for Abortion + Son Christian Goes At Him on Twitter | VIDEO

Original Story (Feb. 16, 2022): Columbus Short threatens a media outlet.

Actor Columbus Short warned his followers that, whatever they were about to read about him, was false. According to the Scandal star, he was informed that a certain media outlet was about to make some serious allegations against him.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he stated: “I just got word that #TMZ bout to drop a story tomorrow, talking about I got charges dropped on me. For domestic violence and, second, child abuse. What?! The devil is a liar.”

He continued: “So, I’m just putting this word out early. Cause Ima preemptively strike, cause I ain’t playing these games this time. I laid down the last time, I ain’t laying down no more. Harvey, if you want some smoke, bring it on! Stop playing with me!”

Columbus Short - Short Stories cover
Columbus Short – Short Stories cover

On Feb. 16, news broke that Columbus was charged with 2 misdemeanors for domestic violence. Reports claimed that he’d been arrested earlier this month for a dispute with his wife that turned physical.

The alleged altercation reportedly occurred in front of a child, leading to a child endangerment charge… Full story on #thejasminebrand.com

 

Fisher Jack

