Viewers and Critics Agree Niecy Nash-Betts’ ‘The Rookie: Feds’ is Way Above Average | WATCH

*Many viewers have in the last five years religiously followed John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) in (“The Rookie”) as he deals with a mid-life career change at the Los Angeles Police Department, where he is the oldest rookie officer.

If you are part of the audience that has been enjoying “The Rookie,” things have just gotten better now; ABC has unveiled “The Rookie: Feds” which is its new edition to its fall lineup.

“The Rookie: Feds” is an FBI version of what you have been watching. The spin-off stars actress Niecy Nash-Betts (“Reno 911”) as Simone Clark, a Special Agent who happens to be the oldest rookie in her class at the FBI Academy. After years of service as a school guidance counselor, she is open to trying something different.

In the first episode, you see Simone and Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers), who is her fellow trainee. A look at Brendon’s queasiness around dead bodies and blood will give you the impression he, too, deserves a career change in his own right. Anyway, the two are up to the task from the onset.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyler Perry Has Finally Given a Detailed Response to Spike Lee’s ‘Madea’ Criticism | VIDEO

You see them trying hard to subdue an annoyed parent at school and who is wielding a bat. Later, Brendon goes to a crime scene of a murdered federal engineer.

On the other hand, Simone is looking forward to joining the special unit of Matthew Garza (Felix Solis).

At times, spin-offs end up becoming as or more successful than the original series. For instance, consider “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

It is too early to conclude that “The Rookie: Feds” will follow suit but we can speculate based on what critics and viewers are already saying.

“Boy, this show is as dumb as a box of rocks. But Nash-Betts is her usual fun and charming self, which makes it watchable,” commented a reviewer.

Some Twitter users also criticized the show, saying it is too unrealistic. They pointed out that according to the official FBI website, an agent must be younger than 37 at the time of their appointment.

Another critic, seeing things differently, praised Special Agent Simone Clark, describing her as “intriguing and fun to be around.”

The critic added, “As long as the producers keep relying on Nash-Betts’ deep well of charm and character, ‘Feds’ has real potential.”

Another viewer, @terri0309, tweeted, “Whew sooo much hate for this show, but I loved it! Niecy is awesome and it’s nice to have a show that’s not full of angst. Can’t wait for next week!”

Most critics have given it thumbs up. On the other hand, viewers are also generally positive about the series. A TV Line poll found that most respondents concur that the show is above average and will look forward to the next episode.