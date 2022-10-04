National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Breaks Ground on Future Site in Marks, MS

*The Mississippi Delta has always been HALLOWED GROUNDS for BLUES music, but now, with the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the NRBHOF in Marks, MS, the Mississippi Delta is now HALLOWED GROUNDS for R&B as well.

(Marks, MS) – On Sept. 30, 2022, The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held its Groundbreaking Ceremony in Marks, Mississippi on [what is now] R&B Hall of Fame BLVD, to over 500 people in attendance. The event was held on the 5-acre site of the future National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

Former R&B HOF inductees, entertainers, music fans, and politicians from Mississippi and neighboring Tennessee, all converged to be on hand for the momentous and historic occasion. During the ceremony, guests were invited to speak on the importance of R&B and the preservation of its legacy, the significance of Marks in the civil rights movement, and the need for R&B to have its OWN dedicated Hall of Fame.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Patti LaBelle Teams with Lifetime for Breast Cancer Awareness PSA | Watch

Several music legends spoke and were inducted into the NRBHOF as the 11th class of 2022. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand to accept their induction into the NRBHOF and say a few words to the audience.

Inductee Eddie Floyd spontaneously performed his classic Knock On Wood for the crowd, as he became the first artist to do so at the Holy Grail of R&B music.

Ernest Withers Jr. was on hand to accept the posthumous induction award for his father, who was responsible for some of the most iconic photographs detailing all aspects of African American life.

The highlight of the ceremony was when the shovels were handed out and the ground of the 5-acre site of the future National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame was broken.

Founder/CEO n, was on hand to receive the key to the city of Marks, and acknowledge the 2022 inductee class, along with notable politicians and other supporters who helped the project get to this point.

This Groundbreaking kicks off the major fundraising phase of this project. Architect Stewart Smith of A2H was able to update the audience at a reception later in the day about the upcoming R&B Hall of Fame structure.